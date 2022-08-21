Western Advocate
Photos

Bathurst Panthers go down 28-16 to Mudgee Dragons in Peter McDonald Premiership semi-final

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated August 22 2022 - 4:22am, first published August 21 2022 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BATHURST Panthers' bid for a third straight top grade title was brought to an end on Sunday afternoon when the Mudgee Dragons gave the home crowd plenty to cheer about in a 28-16 Peter McDonald Premiership semi-final victory at Glen Willow Stadium.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.