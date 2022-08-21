FIRST there was the Bathurst Bulldog, then came the Bathurst Bullet, but do we now have the Bathurst Beauty?
The Bathurst region has been home some of the big names of the industry over the years, Hondo Grattan and Smooth Satin heading that list, but now there's another very special horse on the scene.
It's a filly trained at Georges Plains by Bernie Hewitt called Jewel Melody.
She's a two-year-old filly who was first really thrust into the spotlight when she won Bathurst's Group 1 Gold Tiara in March, sneaking home by a half head as the crowd cheered Hewitt on.
Since then Jewel Melody's record has only gotten better. On Saturday night at Albion Park she made it four Group 1 wins in her maiden season of racing.
With Hewitt in the gig, Jewel Melody won the 1,660 metres QBred Triad Final for two-year-old fillies by 13 metres.
While she's still only young and developing, it highlights just what a special filly Hewitt and owners Wayne and Julie Loader have on their hands.
Though Hewitt has had many good horses come through his stables, none have started a career as well as the Captaintreacherous x Our Sweet Melody filly.
"Not many horses, especially two-year-olds, can win four Group 1s in the space of five or six months," Hewitt said.
"She's a very special filly and very strong for her age. To achieve what she has achieved already, she's only had 11 starts and she's never been out of the money, to get four Group 1s, it's been a great season for her.
"I suppose you're in it to try and find those good ones and win those big races, but it has taken a lot of years to get in a niche to do it. At the moment things are going really good, the stable at home has been flying while I've been away, everything is falling into place.
"She is just getting stronger all the time."
On Saturday night Jewel Melody, first up from a spell of just over a month, had to contend with a barrier five draw.
But she showed exactly why she held $1.10 favouritism.
She worked two and three wide, found the lead, peeled off consistently strong sectionals then sprinted away from her rivals.
Jewel Melody led by 8m at the top of the straight and by the time she reached the winning post the margin stood at 13m.
She clocked a 1:53.6 mile rate.
"You know she had a month or so between runs, a little bit of a break, and she's gone in pretty well fresh, just the one trial, and done a super job," Hewitt said.
"She had to do a lot of work from the wide draw, they didn't make it easy for her, but she was still way too strong.
"She just kept running pretty solid sections, that seems to be her go. She can carve out pretty good quarters.
"They were a bit keen to make her work so she was three-wide from the start until the winning post with a lap to go. It was a pretty quick first half mile and she still came home in 56 and a bit [seconds]."
As Hewitt headed towards the winning post he even offered a salute - something the experienced trainer-driver rarely does.
"I was enjoying it. It had been a little bit of waiting up here for that race to come up, so it was a little bit of a relief to get the job done," he said.
On Monday morning Hewitt, Wayne Loader and their star filly began the trip from Queensland back to Bathurst.
Though Hewitt, who has now won a remarkable six Group 1s this season, can't speak highly enough of Jewel Melody there is one more major mission left for her.
Hewitt and the Loaders are planning on running her in the Breeders Crown series, to be staged at Victoria's Melton Park in November.
"She's Breeders Crown eligible so that's the one we're looking at now. She'll go to the paddock when she gets home and we'll give her a three-week spell and work her up with the intent of going to Melbourne," Hewitt said.
"We'll just leave our options open, if she's right to go, and I can't see that she won't be, she'll head south have one more shot at a Group 1 series. It's the jewel in the crown really of the two-year-old season."
