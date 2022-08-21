Central West could wake to a dumping of snow on Wednesday morning

WHILE winter might almost be over, a widespread dumping of snow is on the menu for the Central West on Tuesday evening.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, temperatures are expected to plummet across Tuesday and Wednesday, with snow falling above 800 metres.
Snow is expected to start falling around 1pm on Tuesday at some of the region's highest peaks at Mount Canobolas and out at the Jenolan Caves.
By 7pm in the evening, forecast is indicating snowfalls in Orange, Blayney, Oberon and Katoomba and in the high country near Yetholme.
Temperatures will only hit a high of 10 for Bathurst on both Tuesday and Wednesday, with a shivering -3 on the latter.
Oberon will be significantly colder, with a high of 7 and 6 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.
