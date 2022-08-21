How about this as an alternative to the prayer at council meetings?

Although the Lord's Prayer encompasses all the principles of the world's religions and philosophical traditions, perhaps it is time to consider words more prescient to today's leaders.
For example:
As representatives of our community we accept responsibility to work for the common good, we pledge to care for the abandoned and forgotten in our community, to protect the beauty of our common home, and encourage each other in our commitment to build a better future.
Perhaps our local philosophers can offer more relevant and all-encompassing words than the above, to inspire our local leaders.
