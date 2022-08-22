I would like to extend my congratulations to Alan McRae and all his helpers for the great job of organising and presenting this display recently held at the Bathurst Showground.
The memorabilia was both interesting and informative and whether you preferred the static or interactive displays you would not have been disappointed.
A number of people walking around in the various service uniforms of the era gave an added depth to the occasion which was most beneficial.
Again, congratulations to all who were involved.
