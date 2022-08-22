How incredibly ironic that ATCO has provided filtered water stations to St Philomena's School, as well as supplying reusable water bottles to the students, citing sustainability, and the wellbeing and health aspects of drinking water!
Advertisement
Meanwhile, opponents of ATCO's proposed hydro power station have been saying exactly that: how precious and important our drinking water is!
Foreign company ATCO is now wanting to trade water licences along the Fish River to make profits to send overseas.
READ ALSO:
ATCO proposes to take 3.3 gigalitres of water from the Fish River (which supplies 62 per cent of Bathurst's drinking water) for its hydro power station.
This is the equivalent to one year's water supply for Bathurst. Then, ongoing, ATCO proposes to take 400 megalitres per year to replace leakage and evaporation losses.
These volumes of water that ATCO requires for its hydro power station are totally unsustainable (any local will know how dire Bathurst's drinking water levels had become only a couple of years ago in the last drought).
Yet ATCO has the audacity to hand out drink bottles to children.
We can only hope that ATCO's hydro power station proposal gets canned so that the children of Bathurst get to keep filling up their nice new water bottles with our precious water.
Save our drinking water.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.