Aubin wants KFC intersection fixed 'sooner rather than later'

A SOLUTION to the clogged intersection near a Bathurst fast food restaurant could still be three years away but a local councillor wants a fix "sooner rather than later".
KFC Bathurst, on the corner of George and Durham streets, is a notorious bottleneck, with councillor Warren Aubin having consistently pursued the issue over the years.
Cr Aubin described the intersection as "horrid".
"It's one of the gnarliest intersections in Bathurst. It's horrid," he said.
"It's got to be left in, left out. That's all KFC can do to make it better."
Cr Aubin said motorists might have to wait for three years to see action on the KFC intersection.
"Because we had that whole study done on the whole precinct of Hereford Street, right up to George and Durham, [upgrading the intersection near KFC] was one of things that was being looked at," he said.
"It's one of those things I was pushing for a long time to happen, but it hasn't happened. I was a bit annoyed but anyway, we'll see what comes from that [study].
"When they bring the recommendations for the plans, we'll see what they recommend. Whether they do something now or wait until Hereford Street gets done, which is about three years away.
"They've got to do it sooner rather than later, that's my feeling."
He believes the opening of the new KFC restaurant at Kelso has not diverted traffic away from the Bathurst outlet.
"No, it looks the same to me," he said.
"I did get told it would make a difference by KFC, but that hasn't happened. It's still as bad as ever.
"Hopefully the traffic recommendations will put a traffic island in the middle of the road. It'll just depend on how far down they put it."
