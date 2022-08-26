JUST one month on from National Tree Day, adults and children alike donned their gardening gear in order to plant native trees along the Macquarie River at Rankens Bridge for the latest Bathurst community tree planting day.
They gathered on August 21 for around two hours to plant various native plant species.
Advertisement
Bathurst community tree planting days have been taking place regularly since January this year and run, on average, twice a month.
Since the beginning of the year, more than 100 volunteers have spent in excess of 300 hours of their time improving the river habitat.
Thanks to their efforts, the initiative has seen around 1500 trees planted this year so far.
In the past the river area has been populated with plants including riparian specific species such as river sheoaks and ribbon gums, and Box-Gum Grassy Woodland species, in order to increase habitat areas for local birds and wildlife.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.