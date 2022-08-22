Performers impress on day two of the Bathurst Eisteddfod

THE second day of the Bathurst Eisteddfod saw many kids showcasing their musical talents on the instruments they have dedicated a lot of time to learning.
Performances got under way at Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre (BMEC) at around 9am on August 21, with people still taking to the stage well into the evening.
Among the sections was the Gus Auguszczak Memorial Woodwind Championship solo, with performances from children aged 14 years and older.
The opening weekend of the eisteddfod was a busy one for the organisers and performers, but the committee president Renee Fowler said it went really well.
The feedback from the adjudicators was also very positive, Ms Fowler said.
The Bathurst Eisteddfod will continue through to September 9.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
