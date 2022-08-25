SEVERAL warmer days have lifted spirits across the district and sports fields are finally looking like semi-final venues.
We have put some very good country events behind us with sire evaluations, ram expos and the Burraga Sheep Show each attracting a following.
Advertisement
The South West Slopes Stud Merino Field Day at Harden Showground shows us how this type of event can be run, with 60 studs on site and lots of trade displays.
This group must have worked well together from day one.
PRODUCERS who had a look at local sale rams on show at the Bathurst Expo in recent times must have been impressed.
For traditional superfines, Pomanara at Sallys Flat has top quality; heavy wool cutters are at Blink Bonnie, Tarana, and Fosterfield Dunkeld; while long white staples, plenty of wool on plain bodies are for sale at Capree, Newbridge and Ravecchia, Orange.
Excellent lambing percentages should come from these last two studs.
Why would Bathurst producers pay close to $5000 for a good flock ram when $1500 will buy similar rams right here on our doorstep?
RECENT RURAL NOTEBOOK COLUMNS:
A LOOK around our tablelands at present shows many Merino flocks that are carrying an almost full fleece and probably a third of them are in urgent need of a tidy up crutching.
Most of these flocks proudly boast that they are mules-free, but someone is going to have to clean them up or shearing won't start.
No-one likes crutching big, heavy sheep as it involves dragging around 30 tonnes of animals about 12 metres each, every day.
So the flock owner's family might have to hook in to get the job done as a lot of producers say "we didn't mules sheep for fun".
A LONG-TIME retired stock agent commented recently that we have a generation of young, keen farmers who never saw 22 per cent interest rates, federal death duties, $1 boat wethers or $25 milk vealers.
I hope the good times keep rolling for the young Aussies who are having a real go and intend to raise their little families in our great country.
THE floods keep roaring into the Macquarie Marshes, and the full length of the Darling River, while the Nepean carries a huge stream from the floodgates of the Warragamba Dam.
When these great rainfall seasons finally ease off, there should be great canola crops and many thousands of bales of new season's hay and silage.
Advertisement
We must remember that a lot of farming families left the land after decades of drought and that most of them have never looked back.
WHEN Kevin Pascoe passed away recently, he left memories of a hard-working market gardener at Gilmandyke, a capable worker in the wool industry and a good mate to lots of country people.
Kevin is missed by his many friends and workmates.
LARGE areas of St John's Wort are very obvious at present and numbers of producers commented on last week's Rural Notebook.
Three excellent seasons have caused major spread of African Rose Thorn and St John's Wort and control measures will be costly and awkward if the spring and early summer are as wet as predicted.
At least one young spraying contractor has withdrawn from the scene as he can't get onto most paddocks.
Advertisement
Producers of my vintage are comparing the present conditions to the 1950s and those conditions rolled on until a brief dry autumn in 1957.
SINCE the changed format of the Western Advocate, the printed version of Rural Notebook is not always the same as the electronic version on your computer or iPhone.
Richard Butcher's Nutrien Wool Report is carried in full on computer screens and often misses out in Thursday's paper.
As this column is contributed (for almost 30 years) at no cost, I don't have any control over what is printed, it is merely a hobby that I enjoy.
Readers may not have seen the comments on the recent shearing and wool handlers' school at Nanena, The Lagoon.
The school was a real success, with a full book of participants, and thanks are due to Dan, Steve and John Owens and their staff for supplying the modern Merino weaners and all the facilities.
Advertisement
Also, thanks to the three very professional trainers and Australian Wool Innovation for their expertise.
Photos from the training days showed a lot of snow white wool.
LAST week's wool market had a reduced offering of 41,915 bales sold over two days in Sydney and Fremantle and a three-day series in Melbourne.
Over the week, the Eastern Market Indicator (EMI) was unchanged in Australian dollar terms.
After the large drop in the Australian dollar on Thursday, the EMI closed two per cent cheaper in US dollar terms for the week.
The Fremantle market rose 10c on Thursday as buyers took advantage of the lower exchange rate.
Advertisement
All micron indicators were basically within 5ac of last week's close, however, the better style and testing 16.5 micron and finer types were in very good demand, some types being substantially dearer at the week's end.
It seems that exporters are getting back into the rhythm post-recess.
The crossbred wool market is still in the doldrums and isn't moving much at all.
A two-tiered market is existing with the cast crossbred types selling at up to 130c greasy less than the better wools.
When this market will turn around is anyone's guess.
Week eight sees an offering of 40,000 bales to be sold in Melbourne and Sydney only.
Advertisement
GEORGE'S wife arrived in Heaven and was told to spell any word to be admitted, so she chose the word "love" and came straight in.
George arrived one day behind her, noticed his wife across the hedge and was asked which word he would attempt to spell to gain entry.
George selected "Czechoslovakia".
***
IN a little country town, our man had lost his voice.
He called at the doctor's house for help at midnight.
Advertisement
The doctor's wife opened the door slightly and our man whispered: "Is the doc in?"
She whispered back: "No; come on in."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.