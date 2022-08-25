Western Advocate

Long-awaited warmer days will start to give us a sporting chance | Rural Notebook

By John Seaman
August 25 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This is Max Oakley, who is regarded as one of our state's keenest young Merino prospects.

SEVERAL warmer days have lifted spirits across the district and sports fields are finally looking like semi-final venues.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.