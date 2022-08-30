BATHURST Regional Council has given the green light to plans for a primitive campground and function centre on The Bridle Track, with the idea generating praise from councillors.
A nine-site primitive campground will be established on land at 1932 The Bridle Track, also known as 'Bruinbun', while an existing sheep shed is going to be converted into a function centre.
Up to 90 function guests and up to 80 campers can be accommodated through the development.
Council staff had recommended more than 50 conditions of consent be imposed, which councillors accepted, however an additional condition was added to the list.
At the request of Cr Marg Hogan, the use of generators will be prohibited in the campground, except in the case of an emergency.
This condition was imposed out of concern for the level of noise they could emit.
"As a family, we've camped all our lives and we still do it frequently, mainly in national parks, and I'm aware of how sound travels at night and I know how much people value quiet campgrounds at night," Cr Hogan said.
"I'm personally concerned about the use of generators in this development. If there is potential for 40 vans with generators - and I know a lot of them have solar, but theoretically you could have 40 vans with generators - no matter how modern and quiet they are, there could be a cumulative effect to the ambience of this part of the valley on The Bridle Track."
Otherwise, councillors were satisfied that the numerous conditions recommended by council's planning staff would be enough to address other concerns about the development.
Cr Andrew Smith said the development has the potential to be "a fantastic tourist offering" in Bathurst.
"I see this development as a great reuse of existing agricultural yards to a unique development to support the eventual reopening of The Bridle Track for caravans and camper trailers," he said.
"I feel the conditions imposed on the DA approval will ensure it will fit in with the neighbours as best as possible and could be a fantastic tourist offering for the Bathurst region."
Although not part of the conditions of consent, Cr Ian North asked that council consult with the NSW Government about the need to widen the road in some areas.
He said this would be needed to improve safety if there is an increase in caravans travelling on The Bridle Track.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
