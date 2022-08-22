WITH alpine conditions expected to hit the region on Tuesday and Wednesday, police are pleading with motorists to exercise extreme caution on roads and highways over the coming days.
Officer in Charge of Bathurst, Chief Inspector Glenn Cogdell, said over Tuesday and Wednesday Bathurst and its surrounds are expected to experience extreme weather conditions, with snowfalls expected above 800 metres.
Advertisement
He said drivers need to be mindful of the change in conditions and use common sense and extra caution while driving over the weekend. He also reminded drivers that officers attached to the Traffic and Highway Patrol unit will be targeting any driver putting themselves, and other members of the community at risk.
"We are expecting a severe cold front across NSW which will impact us locally in the Bathurst area," he said
"So please slow down and drive to the conditions."
He said it is important to remember braking distance is greatly affected during wet, snowy or icy conditions.
"The more distance between your vehicle and those in front, the better. Visibility may also be affected and increases the level of risk for motorists.
Police are urging drivers to check weather conditions prior to planning a road trip.
In addition to possible snowfalls in the area, Chief Inspector Cogdell said there is also a possibility on Tuesday and Wednesday the city will also experience strong wind and hail.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
"We could be facing really icy conditions on the roads and some roads may be impacted as a result of this."
Chief Inspector Cogdell said information on road conditions and road closures can be obtained at www.livetraffic.com, and urged people not to call the police station for information on road closures.
"Please for information on road closures utilise livetraffic.com," he said.
"Obviously in an emergency situation call the police, but if it's a question about possible snowfalls or road closures, the information will be online."
He said often the police station is inundated with calls from people asking if its snowing, which ties up police lines which may be needed in an emergency.
He also said in the event of road closures, drivers should obviously abide by these and not take any risks.
"We don't want lives being put at risk."
"We are expecting some severe weather conditions here over Tuesday and Wednesday, and we just want everyone to stay safe," he said.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.