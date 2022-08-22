BATHURST's soccer community has band together to raise over $10,000 at this year's headspace Cup.
Launched back in 2016 by CSU FC, the annual fundraiser helps raise funds for local mental health support network headspace.
The event has originally meant to be held on August 6-7, but was pushed back a fortnight to August 20-21 due to soccer being washed out.
It's only early estimates, but CSU FC club captain Josh Willcox said over $10,000 has already been raised, with plenty more donations still to come in.
"The estimates we've put out at the moment is about $10,000, with possibly more to come in," he said.
"Obviously weather can be a really dependent thing and that was the case. Saturday wasn't great conditions but Sunday was a beautiful day. We had plenty of people coming down, helping out us much as they could.
"We had plenty of support from our club and all the other clubs from BDF [Bathurst District Football]. It was a great day, by the looks of it."
A number of local BDF clubs chipped in with significant donations, including Bathurst City Red Tops, Panda FC and Abercrombie FC.
Outside of taking donations from players and clubs on the weekend, CSU FC held a trivia night several weeks ago that raised over $1200.
An online raffle has managed to raise over $3000 so far, which will close at midnight on Tuesday before being drawn at the Oxford Hotel at 8pm on Wednesday.
Mr Willcox said this year's headspace Cup is one of the most successful on record.
"It's definitely one of our top ones in previous years," he said.
"We've raised close to $14,000 before, but this has been one of the better years."
Mr Willcox said headspace is an important organisation to support, because of the work it does with young people, a demographic that makes up a large portion of CSU FC.
"Obviously we're quite a young demographic for a football club in Bathurst," he said.
"Most of our guys are going to uni at the moment or have just finished but still playing.
"Obviously they're right in the 16-25 year old category, which is what headspace aims to help out. We fit the mold really well and we love to give back to people in similar conditions to what we're in."
In terms of headspace Cup bragging rights, the trophy was retained by BDF after results finished even.
That's the second consecutive year BDF has retained the trophy by finishing level, having won the 2020 trophy outright.
