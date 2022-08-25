TICKETS have gone on sale for the first Light on the Hill dinner for three years.
When NSW Opposition Leader Chris Minns was announced in late May as the guest speaker for this year's dinner, he couldn't have known how the next few months would pan out.
Barring a disaster, he will take to the stage at this year's dinner as the leader of the party in the ascendancy in NSW politics after weeks and weeks of tumult in the NSW Coalition due to the John Barilaro matter and ministry sackings.
The Bathurst Light on the Hill dinner - held each year held to commemorate former prime minister and Bathurst boy Ben Chifley - has featured every Labor prime minister from Gough Whitlam onwards, as well as premiers and ministers.
IN OTHER NEWS AROUND BATHURST:
Current Prime Minister Anthony Albanese spoke at the 2015 dinner when he was then Shadow Minister for Infrastructure and Transport, referring to Mr Chifley's historic "light on the hill" speech as the Australian equivalent of the Gettysburg Address delivered by Abraham Lincoln.
The 2019 dinner, meanwhile, featured shadow treasurer (and now current federal treasurer) Jim Chalmers.
The 2020 and 2021 Light on the Hill dinners did not go ahead due to COVID.
This year's dinner will be held at Bathurst Panthers on Saturday, September 17 and ALP Bathurst Branch president Sue West said the party was "delighted to be able to hold the dinner again and look forward to welcoming Chris Minns to Bathurst and to hearing his vision of NSW".
Tickets are available online at www.nswlabor.org.au/light_on_the_hill_2022
Guest speakers at recent Bathurst Light on the Hill dinners:
