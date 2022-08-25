Western Advocate

Tickets go on sale for the return of Bathurst's Light on the Hill dinner, to feature Chris Minns

Updated August 25 2022 - 1:51am, first published 1:20am
NSW Opposition Leader Chris Minns, who will be guest speaker at the 2022 Light on the Hill dinner, is a politician on the ascendancy after the NSW Coalition's problems.

TICKETS have gone on sale for the first Light on the Hill dinner for three years.

