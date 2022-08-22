THE top four teams to contest the Bathurst Netball Association A grade finals have been decided following Saturday's latest round.
With one week of the regular season to play Panthers, Bulldogs Verdelho, Collegians and Scots All Saints' College have ensured they can't fall outside the top four regardless of the results.
Each matchup has also been decided - Panthers and Bulldogs will meet in the major semi-final and Collegians and SASC will come together in the minor semi-final.
The only question remaining is who will take the minor premiership.
Panthers and Bulldogs sit level on 35 points and each go into the last game of the regular season with big wins to their name from Saturday's latest round.
Bulldogs accounted for Mana 59-30 and Panthers were 66-23 winners over SASC.
In the day's other game Collegians produced the highest goal total of any team in a game this season when they were 78-30 victors over Superstars United.
Next week's games are the perfect warm ups for the finals-bound sides.
Bulldogs will face SASC and Panthers face Collegians.
Mana and Superstars United will look to end their seasons on a high note when they go up against one another.
Bulldogs coach Kate Burns and her side don't want to enter their major semi-final on the back of a loss, and they know Scots All Saints will make them earn it.
"it's great to know that we're going to be playing in the semi-finals," she said.
"We have Scots this weekend and I think they're a very strong team. In fact, I think they can beat any team in this comp when they're at full strength. They're very dangerous.
"This weekend will give us a very good idea of where we're at right now. It's great going into finals on the back of a tough game.
"I think we should be alright player-wise for this week but we might be down one for the first week of finals.
"That could make things a little challenging but it will be nice this weekend to have everyone there to see if we can get some combinations going."
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
