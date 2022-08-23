THE community is well on the way to reaching the fundraising target for the upcoming Stars of Bathurst Dance for Cancer.
With the event still three weeks away, there has already been $50,000 raised for the Cancer Council.
Advertisement
NSW Cancer Council Western NSW community relations coordinator Katherine Bodiczky has been pleased to see the response from the community and the seven stars who will lace up their dancing shoes in a few weeks' time.
"The stars have been amazing in their fundraising efforts, raising over $30,000 in six weeks, which is incredible," she said.
"We've had a lot of great feedback from the community looking forward to another entertaining evening."
With the ticket sales for the performance night added in, it means there is just $20,000 left to raise to hit the $70,000 target.
"The stars are tracking really well with quite a few fundraisers still left to be held," Ms Bodiczky said.
After their fundraising, they will hit the dance floor on September 17.
Those who haven't secured their seats yet are encouraged to purchase a ticket before they sell out.
Ms Bodiczky assured they will be in for a treat.
"The emcees captivate and hold the audience with their witty banter, while the stars dance up a storm," she said.
"There is genres from pole dancing to tap dancing, and everything in between, so you really never know what to expect. The energy is high and everyone is out for a good time, so it's a very entertaining evening."
Importantly, all the money raised will go to support the work of the Cancer Council in the region.
Last year's Stars of Bathurst Dance for Cancer managed to raise a record $103,811 and funds like that go a long way to mitigating the impact cancer has on people's lives.
"Funds raised from Stars of Bathurst goes towards Cancer Council's lifesaving research, advocacy, information and support," Ms Bodiczky said.
"It funds local programs such as our transport to treatment service, taking cancer patients to and from cancer treatment at Orange hospital, as well as our accommodation services (Lionel & Jones Smith House) in Orange and pro bono financial and legal support through our 13 11 20 support line for the local Bathurst community."
People can donate directly to the event by visiting the fundraising page on the Cancer Council's website.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.