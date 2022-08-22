WAIKATO Flyer produced a boilover victory at Tyers Park on Monday with the Gregory Hickman-trained gelding flashing down the outside in a debut run to remember.
Hickman's Waikato Flyer ($26) saw off fellow first-time runner Lord Finland ($5, Alysha Collett) by a head in the Hothams Sand Soil & Gravel CG&E Maiden Handicap (1,200 metres).
It was close to a 1-2 finish for the Warwick Farm trainer as Where Lambo ($41, Ellen Hennessey) finished just a further head away in third place.
Waikato Flyer streaked four wide around the turn for home and still had a lot left to give, with the Savabeel three-year-old gelding stunning his rivals through his sustained sprint to the line.
Jockey Grant Buckley said there's plenty of potential within his winner.
"Greg Hickman said he's still learning but he thinks he's still got something under the bonnet, it's just that he's a slow learner," he said.
"He said he should be happy to go through his gears and finish off, which he did. They went quite quick so that gave him his chance to get happy early and finish it off at the end.
"He also said to me to have a bit of an open book. If he jumps well then be closer, but if he doesn't then don't panic and just get him into rhythm and balance up.
"It was a good finish. He was still a little lost but it was good that I had that other horse there to race against right to the line. If he was on his own then he might have been a bit more lost."
As expected, race favourite First Grange ($1.85, Koby Jennings) came across from the wide barrier to take up his preferred front running spot.
The Paul Theobald-trained home chance Power Bank settled in second.
Mike didn't have to put in too much early work to tuck itself away in third place and Power To Deceive had to remain content with settling in fourth after Adrian Layt's bid to get further forward wasn't to be.
Lord Finland sat next along the rail while Hickman's pair raced alongside one another at the tail of the field.
Waikato Flyer was the first horse to wind up for its run home with 500m still to run.
First Grange and Power Bank fought over the lead as the field straightened for home and they continued to scrap for top spot until there was just 50m to run.
That was when Lord Finland hit the lead, but his stay in front was only brief.
Waikato Flyer's prolonged sprint for the line paid off while stablemate Where Lambo also peeled off a quick final furlong to narrowly miss out on second.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
