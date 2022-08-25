HILL End historian Malcolm Drinkwater is a busy man.
Not only is he preparing for an upcoming event to mark 150 years since the discovery of the world's largest known mass of gold, he's also been organising to have his catalogue of documentaries find a new audience overseas.
Mr Drinkwater said he had not been able to find an Australian television station interested in his documentaries - which look at goldfield life, gold history and lost bushcraft - so he decided to change tack.
"I sent a copy of one of them over to an American streaming station, just a low res [resolution] version, and they got back and said 'we like it, have you got more?'," he said.
Fast forward a little bit and media rights management and distribution company MultiVisionnaire Pictures now has the viewing rights for streaming Mr Drinkwater's documentaries in the US and Canada and with an option for the UK.
"And, when I finally got the contracts [from MultiVisionnaire] after a couple of emails and phone calls on Saturday, they want to take it a lot further," Mr Drinkwater said.
"They wanted the Canary Islands, they wanted Malta, they wanted Ireland, they wanted so many other places included."
Mr Drinkwater's documentaries will also be going to the International Co-Production and Entertainment Content Market (MIPCOM) at Cannes, France and to TIFFCOM (described as the leading content market in Asia) at Tokyo.
He said MultiVisionnaire was, curiously, most interested in his documentary After The Rush (which covers the crossing of the Blue Mountains and surveying of the Macquarie River, among other subjects), which he said "promotes Bathurst big time".
"It's four-and-a-half hours and they love it the most," he said. "And I think they love it because it's straight to the point and it's different.
"Okay, I've produced documentaries on gold, but there must be thousands of documentaries on gold.
"But there's one that's come in [to MultiVisionnaire] that has snippets of the early lifestyle and practical examples."
Those practical examples, according to Mr Drinkwater, include curing bark to turn it into a "solid, waterproof sheet" for a bush hut.
Mr Drinkwater said MultiVisionnaire is also interested to get his seventh documentary, which will premiere at his upcoming event at Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre to commemorate the 150th anniversary since the Beyers and Holtermann specimen was discovered.
He said the crowd at the BMEC event will include "descendants of early photographers who I found that don't get the recognition for being part of the Holtermann Photographic Collection" and members of the Holterman (the family changed its surname slightly as a result of German unpopularity during the Second World War) family.
