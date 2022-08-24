TWO Bathurst museums have recently been honoured with Tripadvisor Traveller's Choice Awards for Tourism.
These awards recognise the best in tourism and hospitality and are chosen according to visitors' reviews. This places both museums in the top 10 per cent of attractions worldwide.
Penny Packham, the coordinator of the Australian Fossil and Mineral Museum (AFMM), and Brad Owen, the manager of the National Motor Racing Museum (NMRM) were both thrilled to see their facilities receive such outstanding awards.
"It's fantastic that our visitors have recognised the quality of what we have in Bathurst," Ms Packham said.
This sentiment was shared by Brad Owen.
"It's very exciting. It's great to get such fantastic feedback from our visitors," he said.
Following closures in recent years due to the pandemic, both the AFMM and the NMRM have welcomed a change of pace, with more people coming through the doors this year than ever before.
"Every month this year has been record numbers. April was the biggest month we've ever had in our 18 years open," Ms Packham said.
The recent increases in visitors to the Australian Fossil and Mineral Museum can be attributed to the new addition of the dinosaurs pet shop, which opened in April, and allows visitors to have an immersive experience with animatronic dinosaurs.
The NMRM has also seen an increase in visitors, with people travelling to the museum from interstate and overseas.
"We get so much of our visitation from Victoria, Queensland, South Australia, everywhere," Mr Owen said.
Recent closures following the COVID-19 pandemic, have not only ensured a steady flow of foot traffic through the doors of both museums, but have also increased souvenir sales.
"Souvenirs are very popular. We have been benefiting from people not holidaying for the past few years, and having more money to spend in the souvenir shop," Mr Owen said.
Both venues are part of Museums Bathurst, which is run by Bathurst council, along with the Chifley Home and Education Centre and Bathurst Rail Museum.
