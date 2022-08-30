Members of the Bathurst community gathered at Vietnam Veterans Park on Sunday to acknowledge Vietnam Veterans Day.
The memorial service paid tribute to those who served in the Vietnam War, and carried on the legacy of the Australia and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZACs).
Advertisement
It was a sombre event, and aimed to reflect on the loss of life during the Vietnam War, and in particular, the Battle of Long-tan, on August 18, 1966.
Sunday's ceremony was especially significant, as it marked 50 years since Australian troops returned home, with the last troops returning at the end of 1972.
The Federal Member for Calare, Andrew Gee, who was once the Minister of Veterans affairs, shared stories from the regions veterans who had been involved in the war.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.