Western Advocate
Analysis

Talking points from the latest round of Central West Rugby Union: Comebacks and brick walls and red cards

By Central West Sports Desk
Updated August 23 2022 - 6:07am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FINALS DELIVER: The Central West Rugby Union finals series have delivered plenty of surprises thus far.

COMEBACKS and brick walls, red cards and draws, finals rugby always brings the unexpected.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.