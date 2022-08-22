Western Advocate

CSU posts 28-17 win over Parkes in North Cup preliminary final

By Anya Whitelaw
Updated August 23 2022 - 5:26am, first published August 22 2022 - 9:30pm
BATTLE TO SURVIVE: CSU will line up in this year's North Cup final after holding off the Parkes Boars in the semi-final for a 28-17 win. Photo: PARKES BOARS RUFC

CSU started the year with a North Cup squad that included 17 players that hadn't ever touched a football, but now the students find themselves one win away from premiership glory.

