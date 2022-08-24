Western Advocate

We're putting our money where our mouth is to keep out disease | State politics

By Paul Toole
August 24 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole says the NSW Government has made the biggest investment by a single jurisdiction on exotic pest and disease control in a single year.

THE NSW Government's announcement of an additional $65 million to combat the threat of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) will assist in protecting the state from the potentially devastating impact on the region's producers and economy.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.