THE NSW Government's announcement of an additional $65 million to combat the threat of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) will assist in protecting the state from the potentially devastating impact on the region's producers and economy.
FMD is considered one of our greatest biosecurity risks and would have devastating personal, social and economic consequences for regional communities.
Advertisement
This additional $65 million will improve the NSW Government's capacity to prevent, detect and respond to an emergency animal disease.
Never before has Australia seen such a significant commitment to protecting farmers and the top-quality food and fibre they produce.
It takes the total NSW budget for biosecurity actions this year to $229 million, a record investment in a single jurisdiction to fight exotic pests and diseases.
Vaccines for Foot and Mouth currently contain the live virus, which means that, following an outbreak, vaccinated animals would have to be destroyed for Australia to regain our FMD-free status and access to premium world markets.
Of this investment, $5.8 million will fund the development and manufacturing of mRNA synthetic vaccines for both Foot and Mouth and Lumpy Skin Disease in NSW.
This will allow Australia to regain our FMD-free status following an outbreak without having to destroy vaccinated animals.
I remain committed to standing side-by-side with farmers to ensure the NSW Nationals in government do whatever it takes to protect our primary industries sector.
LOCAL councils and not-for-profit organisations are encouraged to apply for a share of $600,000 to run programs that aim to reduce social isolation among seniors.
These grants can provide a social lifeline for seniors who live alone.
This funding is about helping foster environments where people can come together, meet new people and enjoy themselves in their local community.
There are three funding categories: one for new innovative projects, one specifically for local councils and one for existing or established projects for seniors.
Round three will have three funding categories to deliver a more flexible program.
The categories are:
Applications will be open until 11.59pm on Monday, September 19.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.