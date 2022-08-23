Western Advocate
Bathurst Bushrangers upset Dubbo Demons in last round of AFL Central West senior women's season

Alexander Grant
Alexander Grant
August 23 2022
BATHURST Bushrangers have added an extra bit of intrigue ahead of this Saturday's AFL Central West senior women's preliminary final against the Demons by beating the Dubbo club in the last round of the regular season.

