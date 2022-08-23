Book Week celebrations make their return at the Assumption School

IT'S been some time since Assumption School students have been able to celebrate Book Week, but on Tuesday morning they were able to do just that.
Students came decked out in their favourite characters, with this year's Book Week theme 'Dreaming with eyes open'.
Assumption School teacher librarian Maria Arrow said it was a wonderful occasion.
"Every year the students look forward to Book Week and their particular fascination to dress up as their favourite character," she said.
"However, we have broaden it these days. They come from their favourite video game, their favourite film and everything else."
Assumption School, much like the rest of the schools in Bathurst, hasn't been able to celebrate Book Week as an entire school for a number of years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last year's Book Week was cancelled due to the lockdown across regional NSW, while celebrations were severely restricted back in 2020.
The school, however, did not host a Book Week parade this year.
"For the first time in a long time, we've been able to have parents to come in and see us," Ms Arrow said.
"Because of our incursion and the work our students are doing with the eisteddfod, we're not able to have our parade. We've just had to squish all our activities into one day."
Ms Arrow said it was great to have Book Week back.
"We almost did it last year, but we had the lockdown that week," she said.
"The kids were set to go and we were all excited but it was straight back into learning from home. That took away the Book Week opportunity.
"But today, the incursion we're doing is called Story Quest by Perform Education. There's a senior show this morning and junior show this afternoon. What they've done is they work around the books on the shortlist.
"That's what Book Week about, celebrating Australian authors and illustrators that have published in the last 12 months."
