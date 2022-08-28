A call for change to support our young people

FAMILIES of teens who have died by suicide are calling for more support, education and better resourcing in a bid to save other children.
Concerns have been raised about a lack of adequate support for children suffering mental health issues across the Central West, with calls for a unified approach including education and more support services to try and prevent further tragedy.
With the rise of social media, online bullying and effects of the Covid-19 pandemic young people are facing more mental health issues than ever before.
Nikea Dixon, from Orange, whose cousin Kristian Dixon took his own life last year, knows only too well the struggles young people face.
She said before his death, Kristian had spoken of his own mental health struggles, only to be dismissed by others who told him he would be fine.
She said hearing stories after his death, she was told he mentioned to a lot of kids that he felt like harming himself and people would just say 'nah, nah, there's nothing wrong with ya'.
"I don't think anyone took him seriously that he was going to do something. He did say he was going to harm himself to a few people, but nobody took that onboard."
She said young suicide seems to be happening more regularly.
"It's a hard topic for some people to cope with, but it's happening too much," she said.
Education is something Ms Dixon believes heavily in and it is something that she believes is needed to prevent the loss of more lives in the future.
"I know sometimes we go down the line of algebra and that kind of thing that's being taught in the classroom, but let's do some basic living skills and life skills," she said.
Emma Mason, the Mother of Bathurst teen Tilly Rosewarne, who took her life in February this year has also called for immediate action in a bid to save other young children and their families.
Ms Mason has already met with Education Minister Sarah Mitchell and other politicians in a bid to instigate change, before more lives are lost.
Tilly was just 15, when in February this year she took her own life after years of relentless online and school yard bullying.
Among Ms Mason's suggestions to key stakeholders include bullying consultants tied to each regional area to support principals and schools and the compulsory inclusion of the eSafety Commissioner's logo, link and appropriate tagline on every email signature with every educational institution in NSW.
She is also calling on changes to the health system to provide better services to pediatric patients living with mental health issues in regional NSW.
Dubbo based Registered psychologist and suicidologist, Annie Fardell Hartley said the sad reality for teens in regional and rural areas was a lack of youth oriented services or options for suicidal youth, with significant wait times to see doctors or specialists.
"It is important to have an increase in the range of professionals dedicated to youth health in rural areas across both community and inpatient treatment options over the next few years," she said.
