How you can support the Cancer Council this Daffodil Day

THERE are multiple ways to support the Cancer Council's Daffodil Day Appeal in the Central West this year.
Thursday is Daffodil Day and one of the final opportunities to support the fundraising efforts that have been occurring throughout August.
Advertisement
All funds raised are used to support vital cancer research, which over the years has led to amazing advances in cancer prevention, screening, early detection and treatment, helping to increase survival rates from 51 per cent in the late 1980s to around 70 per cent now.
With one in two Australians diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime, Cassandra Sullivan, the community relations coordinator at Cancer Council's Orange office, urged the community to give this Daffodil Day Appeal to fund the country's best and brightest cancer researchers.
"The daffodil is the international symbol of hope for everyone impacted by cancer," she said.
"Cancer takes so much from all of us, which is why this year, we're calling on Australians to give hope to those impacted by cancer by funding vital cancer research that is saving lives every day.
"Every person who donates, holds a fundraiser or buys daffodils this August will be helping us to continue investing in lifesaving cancer research programs, giving hope for better treatments and early detection and ultimately, giving us hope for a cancer free future."
There are two ways people in the region can support the Cancer Council in the coming days.
The first is to donate through the Daffodil Day Appeal website and give to cancer research.
People can also purchase fresh daffodils from a local Daffodil Day activation on Thursday, which in this instance is the Orange Post Office.
The stall will run from 9am to 2pm.
All money raised goes directly to the Cancer Council.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.