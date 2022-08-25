CSU Football Club hosted its annual Headspace Cup on August 20-21, raising money for local mental health support network headspace.
Held in conjunction with Bathurst District Football (BDF), $10,000 was raised from donations on the day, donations from other local clubs, an online raffle and a trivia night.
The event has originally meant to be held on August 6-7, but was pushed back a fortnight to August 20-21 due to soccer being washed out.
In terms of headspace Cup bragging rights, the trophy was retained by BDF after results finished even.
If you or you know someone that is struggling, call headspace on 1800 650 890.
