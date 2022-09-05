THE relationship between Bathurst Regional Council and the Aboriginal community hasn't always been smooth, but they are looking to change that with the new Aboriginal Commitment Strategy.
Council adopted the document at its August ordinary meeting, coming after months of collaboration with the city's Aboriginal groups.
Mayor Robert Taylor said the strategy will guide council in working effectively and collaboratively with the Aboriginal community of Bathurst.
It includes 10 key commitments for council comprising of 32 actions to achieve reconciliation, support cultural protection and increase community and stakeholder relationships.
The document comes after Bathurst council, in 2015, became the first local government council to develop a Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP) in the Central West.
The Aboriginal Commitment Strategy replaces the RAP.
Aboriginal groups have welcomed the development of the document.
Wiradyuri elder Dinawan Dyirribang (Bill Allen) said it was a good starting point that can be built on in the coming years.
"It's a start to improve the relationship and the understanding of Bathurst's rich Wiradyuri Aboriginal culture," he said.
"We as a Wiradyuri people want to share our knowledge and our history of how our people lived and how we are today. It's a start for good relations."
He noted the collaborative effort to produce the document, which is something Bathurst Local Aboriginal Land Council chief executive officer Tonilee Scott was also pleased with.
"I think it's fantastic. It's brought all different opinions across the board into the strategy and it's captured the issues and what's going well, and it helps us improve on things moving forward and that's what it's all about," Ms Scott said.
The commitments made in the strategy by council are to:
Ms Scott said she wanted to see more Aboriginal employment within council as a result of the strategy and for positive relationships to continue to be built.
Council will receive updates on the actions in the strategy every six months, and will review the document 12 months after it has been implemented.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
