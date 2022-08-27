Time of change at Tarana: New owners, new chef have big plans for pub

THE woman who was most recently behind a new whisky bar in the Bathurst CBD now has a fresh role in the region.
Mel Clear - who opened Whiskey and Wags in George Street with Tricia White in May - has been announced as the chef and general manager of daily operations for the Tarana Hotel under its new owners.
The pub was bought by Byram and Deborah Johnston earlier this year and they will take control of the business from November.
"Mel is an accomplished chef who is well-known in the local community and who shares our vision for enhancing the food and beverage experience at the hotel," Mr Johnston said.
"She will work with us to update the kitchen facilities and create a menu that showcases local produce and wine, while keeping the focus squarely on simple but quality pub food."
Ms Clear said Tarana is the epicentre of local fresh produce, vineyards, breweries and distilleries and she wants to "tap into our local produce which is top quality and deserves to be showcased".
"It can take a simple menu to a whole new level of taste," she said.
The Johnstons, originally from Sydney, have been living on a property at Gemalla, near Tarana, for the past eight years.
They bought the pub from Karen and Mark Moyes in an off-market transaction in early May.
The Johnstons said they thanked "Mark and Kaz for all their help as we transition the business and we look forward to continuing their legacy and building on the strong relationship they have developed with both the local community and weekend visitors".
"Deb and I recently embarked on a road trip through NSW and Queensland," Mr Johnston said.
"It was a holiday which very quickly turned into a fact-finding pub crawl across two states.
"What we discovered in the dozens of outback pubs we visited was, above all, patrons want authenticity.
"The historic pubs of the outback owe their continuing popularity on retaining the charm and uniqueness of a bygone era while staying current where it's important.
"Offering an up-to-date food and beverage menu in a friendly, laid-back setting is what attracted us to these venues and is something we wish to achieve with our own historically significant pub.
"Our first priorities will include work to the kitchen, installation of an all-weather outdoor dining area and enhancement of the beer garden.
"We have longer term plans to offer the hotel as a special event venue and we plan to introduce more live music and support local artists of all kinds."
The Johnstons say that, at the same time as they bought the pub, they bought the café opposite.
Together with the café business owner, Anna Snow, and with the help of local tradespeople, the Johnstons say they have now "breathed new life" into what was once the old butcher's shop in the village and have plans to open a village store to complement the café and the hotel.
They say Tarana will welcome the Butcher's Hook General Store and Providore (which will sell everyday items, local produce and homewares) in coming weeks.
The latest developments at Tarana follow the village getting an Opal card reader, being made a stop on both Bathurst Bullet daily services to Sydney and having a renovation of its train station start in recent years.
The Johnstons say details of the launch events for the Tarana Hotel will be posted on the pub's website and Facebook page as they come to hand.
