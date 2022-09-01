Western Advocate

Chifley Home renovations ensure a steady influx of visitors after reopening

AM
By Alise McIntosh
September 1 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben O'Regan, standing in the kitchen of former Prime Minister Ben Chifley and his wife Elizabeth Chifley. Photo: ALISE MCINTOSH

THE Chifley Home and Education Centre has welcomed a steady flow of visitors, including tour groups from Sydney, after it reopened in July following a three-year hiatus.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.