THE Chifley Home and Education Centre has welcomed a steady flow of visitors, including tour groups from Sydney, after it reopened in July following a three-year hiatus.
Ben O'Regan, the coordinator of Chifley Home, was saddened to see the doors closed for a such long period as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, the closures presented a rare opportunity for the museum to undertake some much-needed renovations.
"We really took advantage of being closed for COVID, to do conservation and to reinvigorate the education centre experience," Mr O'Regan said.
"It was important to protect the heritage fabric of the collection."
The museum ran a trial opening over June long weekend, while renovations were about 80 per cent complete, to test the reception of the improved facilities.
"The trial weekend was really well received. About 250 people came through that weekend," Mr O'Regan said.
The popularity of the weekend ensured that the formal reopening of the facilities in July would be a success.
"We were genuinely excited to reopen," he said.
The museum has since extended their opening hours to four hours a day, over six days a week and will be hosting a tea cosy competition to provide another attraction to the already enchanting museum.
Mr O'Regan is also anticipating an influx of visits and bookings from local primary schools now that the facility has reopened.
