CSU have brought their best performances at the right time of the Bathurst District Football men's premier league season, prevailing 4-0 in Sunday's latest round against Collegians.
The students' top grade side celebrated the headspace cup in style by dominating their game, staying in the race for the number one spot on the ladder in the process.
Abercrombie FC leads the way on 41 points with the students just one point behind, while Eglinton remains in close proximity on 36 points in a great three-way tussle for supremacy.
It was a great day for stags side who also took a big step towards getting a full strength squad together for finals.
One of those players making a return was goalkeeper Josh Wilcox.
Wilcox said that it's been great to see the Stags putting it all together in August.
"There was a lot of build up for this game because we had myself and Harry Mitchell coming back from injuries so it was great to be back," he said.
"The way the boys welcomed us back was great. There's great camaraderie at the moment. We had a couple of new recruits who needed a couple of weeks to get but we're now working really well together.
"The boys have been working really hard over the last few weeks and the boys in second grade have really stood up to help us maintain our momentum.
"It was great to go up against Collegians - a team we've had a lot of drama and great games with - and get a win against them before finals."
As a goalie, Wilcox said the performance of the CSU backline is something he takes great delight in.
"Our boys at the back were completely solid," he said.
"There were very few chances. I probably had to make one or two stops and then there were a few free kicks and crosses."
Collegians (22) and Lithgow Workmen's (21) are in quite the fight for the fourth remaining place in the finals.
The Stags still have a catch up game with Workies still to play, which puts CSU in a great position to finish number one.
"We're one point away with a game in hand," Wilcox said.
"We'll have Panorama Red on Sunday and then Lithgow on Monday night. We'll just try to stick to our game plan that we've had all year for those games."
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
