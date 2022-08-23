IT'S all there to play for when Panorama FC and Bathurst '75 come together this Thursday night for their Western Premier League derby of the season at Proctor Park.
A derby is an intense affair in its own right but considering what's at stake for each club in this game it should produce a great contest.
Panorama can secure the valuable top two spot with a win in the mid-week clash while '75 can keep their small hopes alive of achieving the same thing.
More importantly for '75 it would give them extra breathing room in the battle to avoid dropping out of the top six.
Last time the Bathurst sides came together it produced one of the most dramatic games of the season as Panorama fought back from a two goal deficit to claim to 2-all draw.
Each side knows they need to find another level from what they produced over Saturday's latest round, where they each suffered one-goal defeats to fellow finals hopefuls.
Panorama were edged out 2-1 by Orange Waratahs in their top of the table game while '75 missed their opportunity to jump into third spot after going down 3-2 to Orana Spurs.
Those losses prevented each Bathurst team from racking up their fourth win on the trot.
Panorama co-coach Ricky Guihot said he's keeping the focus internal ahead of Bathurst derby number two.
"For us, we have to concentrate on ourselves. When you look at us this time last year we were saying things like 'We have to win by this much, and they need to win by this much'. This time we're just looking at our own structures and what we need to do to get the points," he said.
"If we win we can give ourselves some breathing space ... and we can let the rest of the league know that we will be a force come semis time.
"When we execute properly I believe that there's no team better than our boys in the competition. It's just about that execution and realisation that we're down to the pointy end of the season. There's only two games left to show their credentials."
Bathurst '75 find themselves close to that 2021 Panorama FC scenario that Guihot described - looking to how others in the competition are faring in order to better understand where you could finish on the ladder.
It's not a comfortable spot to be in but coach Mark Comerford said his team can ease a little bit of that pressure with a derby success.
"It's a game that we need to win. We could even still finish in the top two if other games go our way. Then in the last round most of the teams inside the top six play each other, whereas we play someone outside it," he said.
"A win can help us maintain a spot inside the top four, or even the top two, but that has us relying on other people. We just want to worry about what's in front of us and what that game is. The rest of it is out of our hands."
Guihot isn't reading too hard into his side's loss against Waratahs and believed his side put up an admirable effort in conditions that weren't conducive to pretty football.
"The boys did what they could, especially after backing up from a heavy field game on Wednesday. I was impressed by them. We fell a little bit short and we probably got the tactics a bit wrong, and that's something I've got to put my hand up for.
"It could have produced better football and I'm sure Ads [Adam Scimone] from Tahs would agree with that. There wasn't much movement of the ball but both teams have to play on it.
"We didn't want to be trying to fit another game into the last week. Sometimes things won't be pristine and beautiful. That's just the way it is."
Comerford said the Spurs loss was a tough one to take after being ahead in the second half.
"They were up 1-0 at half-time. They had one decent look at our goal and scored and their keeper made two good saves in one-on-one chances, plus we had a header saved off the line by a handball, which wasn't picked up," he said.
"We scored two goals after half-time to get in front but we didn't handle defensive situations as well as we should have and we just couldn't get back into the game.
"They brought a physical, high energy game against us ... and we didn't handle that. It's hard getting in front and then not being able to hold on for at least a point."
Kick-off in the derby will be 7pm.
