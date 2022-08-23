Western Advocate

Panorama FC, Bathurst '75 FC meet for second Western Premier League derby of season

By Alexander Grant
Updated August 24 2022 - 2:20am, first published August 23 2022 - 11:00pm
IT'S all there to play for when Panorama FC and Bathurst '75 come together this Thursday night for their Western Premier League derby of the season at Proctor Park.

