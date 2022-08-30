Bathurst is hoping to benefit from a government initiative that aims to improve regional and rural roads.
Applications are now open for the Fixing Country Roads program and Bathurst Mayor Robert Taylor said council will be making a submission.
"We will definitely apply for it to see what we can get to better our local roads," Cr Taylor said.
In addition to providing safer roads, the scheme will enhance the productivity of the state's farming, manufacturing and freight sectors.
The improvements will see food, produce and raw materials transported more quickly, which will ultimately reduce costs for residents when shopping.
Improving the state's freight connections will allow operators to reduce transport costs and increase productivity.
Minister for regional transport and roads Sam Farraway said every 100 kilometres that a truck driver travels out of their way costs over $300.
All councils across NSW are encouraged to apply for the new round of the $543 million program, with most towns being in a similar situation given the recent state-wide rainfall.
"Every local government is in the same boat," Cr Taylor said.
"We're better than some, but any funding we can receive for local roads is a blessing and we thank the State Government for putting out these grants."
The funding will be used for projects that are ready to go, on roads and bridges with higher speed and load limits.
Cr Taylor said if Bathurst Council is successful in receiving a grant, it will allocate the funds to projects in order of priority.
The program began in 2014 and since then has seen more than 80 regional NSW councils receive over $462 million.
Of the 320 individual projects in the works, 260 have been completed.
Once all currently funded projects have been completed, the Fixing Country Roads program will have provided an additional 1889 kilometres of sealed road, saving regional councils millions of dollars.
