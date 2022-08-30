Western Advocate

Bathurst Council applying for the Fixing Country Roads program

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
August 30 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bathurst Council hoping to receive funding to improve local roads.

Bathurst is hoping to benefit from a government initiative that aims to improve regional and rural roads.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.