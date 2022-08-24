Western Advocate
Kerry Hodge remembered as a kind-hearted man after losing his battle with cancer

Amy Rees
August 24 2022
Tributes have flooded in for Kerry Hodge after the country musician lost his battle with cancer at age 67.

BATHURST musician Kerry Hodge has been remembered as a loving, kind-hearted man by friends and family after losing his battle with cancer at age 67.

