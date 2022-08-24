BATHURST musician Kerry Hodge has been remembered as a loving, kind-hearted man by friends and family after losing his battle with cancer at age 67.
The country music singer-songwriter performed live across Australia, working with the likes of Slim Dusty and Lee Kernaghan, and released eight albums during his career.
Advertisement
But music wasn't about fame or money for Mr Hodge, it was about bringing joy to himself and the people around him.
Growing up in a family who loved music, Mr Hodge was singing and playing the guitar by the age of four.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Though music took him on some great adventures, his love for simply singing never faded.
"He used to busk because that was his favourite thing to do," his daughter Roxanne said.
"It wasn't because he needed the money or wanted it, it was because he loved sitting on the street and playing his music for everyone."
Ms Hodge recalled listening to her father playing music for the family while she was growing up.
She also fondly remembers family trips to the greyhound track to race their dogs, where the vocal cords got a different workout.
"We all had our own greyhound when we were kids and it didn't matter if they lost, you know," she said.
"Mine slept in my bed, to be honest; they were more like family."
Mr Hodge was known for his kindness, and the black cowboy hat he almost never took off.
He used to say that people wouldn't recognise him without it.
The only time he wasn't wearing his hat was when he was putting on a remarkable display, balancing various objects on his forehead, including his guitar.
Mr Hodge was always more than happy to give back to the community, performing at local charity events to help raise money for different causes.
He also used to donate the money he raised while busking to the fundraising boxes at Woolworths.
Advertisement
After the news that Mr Hodge had lost his battle with cancer began circulating on Facebook, tributes and memories began pouring in.
"Everyone loved him. The post got so many comments saying how great he was, how much people will miss him and what a legend he was," Ms Hodge said.
"It makes me feel happy that he was so loved.
"When I went to the celebrant, she said, 'I knew Kerry; every time I walked past him and had a disability child or someone with me, he'd stop and sing them a song'."
Mr Hodge had eight children and 13 grandchildren.
His funeral will be held on September 1 at 11am in the Bathurst Cemetery.
Advertisement
Ms Hodge said anyone is welcome to attend: "He would love that. That's what he was like - he wanted everyone around him."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.