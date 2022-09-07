Western Advocate

Can Assist Bathurst ready to welcome new members

Updated September 7 2022 - 2:35am, first published 12:45am
Can Assist Bathurst president Gen Croaker. Photo: SAM BOLT

A BATHURST group that helps those who have been diagnosed with cancer is itself looking for assistance.

