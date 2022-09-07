A BATHURST group that helps those who have been diagnosed with cancer is itself looking for assistance.
Can Assist Bathurst, which has provided $48,400 in financial support to cancer patients in the 2795 postcode in the past year alone, is looking for new members.
"We would very much like to see more people becoming members of the group to assist with this very necessary work," publicity officer Michele James said.
She said the group had received a much greater number of claims for assistance with medications, accommodation and household accounts (such as electricity or gas) in recent times.
"We try to assist as many patients as possible that have been diagnosed within the last 12 months or have a recurrence of a previous diagnosis," Ms James said.
She said the group holds its meetings on the second Tuesday of the month at 4.30pm at Daffodil Cottage and has several fundraising events during the year.
"However, these do not raise the amount of money required to cover the amount we need to pay the claims we receive from patients during the year," Ms James said.
She said donations direct to Can Assist Bathurst at PO Box W087 "would be most appreciated" and receipts will be forwarded for any tax-deductible donation of $2 or more.
Claim forms and claim information for those seeking Can Assist Bathurst's help is available from treating staff at Daffodil Cottage or through Can Assist Bathurst executive members.
"Patients do not necessarily have to be having treatment at Daffodil Cottage, but referral from their general practitioner or specialist is required," Ms James said.
"We are not connected financially with Daffodil Cottage and do not receive any government funding and therefore rely totally on our local community for donations and fundraising to continue our work."
Can Assist Bathurst will hold a Christmas luncheon fundraiser on Thursday, November 10 at the Bathurst RSL Club from noon.
Tickets are $40 per person, tables will be of six or eight, there will be prizes to win in a raffle and all money raised will go directly to supporting Bathurst families.
Those wanting to book a table are asked to phone Barbara Piddington on 0418 639 281.
Ms James said Can Assist Bathurst members would like to thank all the group's supporters from 2022 and "wish them all health and happiness for the year ahead".
She said Can Assist Bathurst would like to remind the community that the group is here to support those who need it.
Contact president Gen Croaker (6331 1601), secretary Barbara Piddington (0418 639 281) or publicity officer Michele James (0409 928 160).
