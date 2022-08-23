CHIFLEY Police District is appealing for public assistance to locate missing Kelso man David Jones.
The 58-year-old was last seen at a home in Moorshead Place, Kelso, at about 4.40pm on Friday, August 19.
At the time he was seen wearing a yellow high-vis fleece jumper and black pants.
When Mr Jones was not able to be located, he was reported missing to officers from Chifley Police District, who immediately commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.
Police and family hold concerns for his welfare as his disappearance is out of character.
Mr Jones is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 170 centimetres tall, of thin build, with grey hair and brown eyes.
Police said he might be driving a white Toyota Landcruiser with number plates DBO 5TQ.
Mr Jones is known to frequent Oberon, Bathurst and Sydney.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
