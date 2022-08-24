Western Advocate

Historic day for policing family in Bathurst as Matthew McKechnie joins the ranks

JC
By Jacinta Carroll
Updated August 24 2022 - 3:09am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Superintendent Bob Noble, Probationary Constable Matthew McKechnie, Police Minister Paul Toole and Chief Inspector Glenn Cogdell.

POLICING is in the blood for Probationary Constable Matthew McKechnie, who joined the ranks at Bathurst Police Station this week.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jacinta Carroll

Editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.