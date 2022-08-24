POLICING is in the blood for Probationary Constable Matthew McKechnie, who joined the ranks at Bathurst Police Station this week.
Probationary Constable McKechnie is the latest officer to be appointed to Chifley Police District, along with another probationary constable at Cowra.
They are both part of Graduating Class 354, a cohort of 154 students who graduated last Friday, half of which went into regional stations.
Probationary Constable McKechnie graduated the same day his dad, retired Assistant Commissioner Geoff McKechnie, commander of the Western Region, marched out from the Academy for the final time.
Probationary Constable McKechnie said it was an awesome feeling to share such a significant moment with his father.
"It was really good," he said.
Policing was always something close to his heart - not surprising given both his parents were serving officers (his mum was a detective in Dubbo).
Since leaving school, he said he had worked a few part-time jobs, including as a pharmacy's assistant, as well as lending a hand on the family's farm, before committing to the career.
He said policing was always something that was at the back of his mind.
"At the start of Year 12, I thought I'd give it a crack and start the application process."
He said his dad was supportive, but his mum wasn't overly so.
"I think just her experience in the job, it's a tough job, and I completely understand that."
But growing up with parents both in the job, Probationary Constable McKechnie grew up around stations and the uniform, and got a taste for the career.
"I really wanted to get into it and give it a go," he said.
Having spent the past 12 years in Dubbo, he is no stranger to regional areas, and said he is looking forward to being part of the Bathurst community.
While he only started on Monday, he said it was really good so far.
"It's been great, really enjoyable," he said. "I love the town. It's been great."
As for his future goals, he said he is happy to see where the job takes him.
"I'd like to get into the rural crime side of things. I think that would be good. I think really any area in the job is good."
Police Minister Paul Toole was at the police station to welcome Probationary Constable McKechnie to the beat. He congratulated the entire graduating class, saying it was great to be boosting police numbers.
"These probationary constables will be working alongside some of the best men and women in blue that we have out here in the Chifley command," Mr Toole said.
Out of the latest graduating class, half the officers were starting in regional areas of NSW, he said.
"Here in the Chifley Command, we have two positions allocated to this area ... one in Cowra, one in Bathurst," he said.
"I think this is important because, at the end of the day, communities want to feel safe and they want to see police officers out there on the beat.
"By having a program like this, we are continuing to roll out more police officers into our communities."
Superintendent Bob Noble also welcomed the new recruits.
"It's the celebration of the start of the career for two new probationary constables - that's always something we like to give a sense of occasion to," he said.
"I certainly remember embarking on the first week of my career and I'm very happy for these young people.
"Two new police come to Chifley, both originate from country areas themselves, one from Dubbo, one from Moree, and I think that brings a strong understanding of rural people and rural issues.
"It's an exciting thing for us ... new blood in and around the police station is always a good thing."
