THE BizMonth Business Lunch will be held on September 13 at 11.30am at Bathurst Goldfields.
The lunch is a great opportunity for business representatives to network and take some time out to relax.
The event will feature seven-time world surfing champion Layne Beachley, who will talk about navigating her way through success and failure.
Please join us to hear from one of Australia's most-loved sporting icons and mental wellness advocates.
For more information or to buy tickets, go to bathurstliveinvest.com.au
THE Bathurst Visitor Information Centre is looking for families to host Japanese students from Toyo High School from March 3 to 6 next year.
It is a great opportunity to share and learn about each other's culture.
Hosting one or more students is compensated, and you will have the opportunity to join in some of the cultural exchange activities at the welcome and farewell.
We have 206 students from Toyo High coming to our city. So far, we have 51 families signed up for the program, including 27 new families.
We definitely need more, so if you are interested, please contact the Bathurst Visitor Information Centre for more information on 6332 1444 or email visitors@bathurst.nsw.gov.au.
I JOINED library staff and local artists Smith and Jones on Monday for a special Book Week event at the library.
Young children enjoyed a lively session of music, songs and stories.
Participants were encouraged to dress up for the event and there were lots of creative and clever costumes.
Today (Thursday, August 25) at 4pm, iconic artist Linda Jackson will read her children's book Rainbow Menagerie and facilitate a special collage art activity for children.
If you and your little ones are free this afternoon, please come along to the library to join in the fun.
