Share your photos as snow falls in Central West

SNOW has started falling in Central West, as a massive cold front moves over the east coast of Australia.
The likes of Blayney and Orange started receiving snow on late Tuesday morning, with even a few flurries atop Mount Panorama.
Live Traffic put out a snow and ice warning for the Great Western Highway near Mount Lambie at around 2.30pm in the afternoon.
According to Weatherzone, snow was falling above 800 metres.
The freezing conditions are expected to continue throughout the rest of Tuesday and into the earlier hours of Wednesday morning.
The mercury is forecast to hit a high of 10 degrees on Wednesday, and go down to a minimum of 3.
Oberon is likely to hit a high of 10 and drop down to a low of 1.
