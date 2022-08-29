FOLLOWING successful performances of Handel's Messiah in Bathurst and Orange, members of Allegri Singers are looking ahead to the rest of 2022 - and beyond.
Allegri Singers publicity officer Cameron Love said the Messiah performances - at Bathurst's All Saints' Cathedral and Orange's Holy Trinity Church in April - received rapturous responses.
Advertisement
"Audiences were evidently deeply moved by the spirit of the piece delivered by the choristers, soloists and orchestra, as demonstrated by some of the many post-performance comments," he said.
He said the choir enjoyed a brief reprise of two choruses from Messiah performed for the opening of the new Ministry Centre of the Orange Evangelical Church and, "after basking in the warm afterglow of the events, the choir is now preparing to present music for the remainder of 2022, and planning for 2023".
WHAT'S ON AROUND BATHURST:
Mr Love said the choir is aiming to participate in the Central West Choral Festival, which, it is hoped, will take place some time in spring.
"Two calendar dates for the choir's next major events, under the always inspiring direction of William Moxey, are Sunday, November 13 at The Uniting Church, Bathurst and Saturday, November 19 at St Raphael's Catholic Church, Cowra," Mr Love said.
"Performance times will be advised.
"The program comprises sacred and secular works to please a broad range of tastes: settings of Shakespeare's verses; British folk songs; 21st century European songs; a Henry Mancini favourite; an item by Graham Nash, of Crosby, Stills and Nash; beautiful sacred music, and plenty more besides."
Mr Love said Allegri Singers also hope to be part of the pre-Christmas event produced by Mitchell Conservatorium, "with the expectation for carols in Machattie Park to be back on the calendar".
As for 2023, he said it promises to be a "particularly exciting year".
"As well as the various engagements which pop up, there are two major concerts planned with dates and venues yet to be finalised," he said.
"Vivaldi's popular Gloria will be part of a program, together with other works under consideration.
"In collaboration with the Orange Regional Conservatorium Choir and Orchestra, Allegri Singers will perform Felix Mendelssohn's Elijah.
"Based on epic tales from the Old Testament, this work was first performed in Birmingham, in 1846, with English libretto, and conducted by the composer.
"Some would describe it as a blockbuster, or extravaganza: scored for eight vocal soloists, large choir and full orchestra, it references the oratorios of Bach and Handel, but with Mendelssohn's Romantic influence, and other Victorian elements.
"Given the required resources, this is a rare opportunity for performers and audiences to enjoy a hugely emotional and moving performance, with all bells and whistles."
Mr Love said Allegri Singers will always welcome new singers.
Advertisement
"Newcomers may attend a rehearsal for a taste test, each Tuesday of school term time, from 6.30pm to 8.30pm in the hall adjacent to All Saints' Cathedral," he said.
"Anyone interested in joining can contact our president, Liz, on 0409 771 214."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.