STREETS in Bathurst's CBD could have more 45-degree angle parks marked on by the end of the year.
Bathurst councillor Warren Aubin confirmed money had been set aside in the 2022-23 budget to paint on further lines.
He believes the marked angle parks makes parking look neater and allows for more space for cars to park.
"It's not that much of an expensive job to do. It's basically setting it up and getting it measured out and done," he said.
"You obviously have to find the time when there's no cars parked in the block, so obviously it's an after hours job.
"I'd like to see some blocks done in the next few months and then work from there. Council will just need to pick which blocks to do.
"If lines are down, they'll make a hell of a difference. It makes things neat and tidy and everyone is at the same angle. It's just easier for parking."
"I'd really like to see it wound out, to get at least a couple of blocks done this year and a couple next year. Four blocks, gee-whiz, that would make a real difference.
A number of blocks already have lines marked, including George Street between Russell and Keppel streets on the Machattie Park side.
Cr Aubin said he'd like to see the lined parking across the entire CBD.
"We did George Street and on both sides of Keppel Street next to Machattie Park. It works really well," he said.
"If you go have a look at, 90 per cent of drivers park in the lines. I think it should be right up William and George Street and even Keppel.
"The whole CBD should be done, I reckon.
"When you park at those angles, it makes it safer pulling out, because the car next to you is at the same angle."
