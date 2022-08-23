Central West residents wake to a dusting of snow in high country

CENTRAL West residents in the region's high country woke to the sight of snow, as the mercury dropped down to -2 on Wednesday morning.
Snow had originally started falling across the region on Tuesday afternoon and it continued throughout the rest of the afternoon and night.
With just a week left in winter, this dumping of snow might be the last of the season.
Bathurst is expected to hit a high of only 10 degrees and minimum of 0, but temperatures are likely to improve by the end of the week, with a high of 15 on Friday and low of 4 degrees.
With the freezing weather came plenty of black ice.
Deputy Premier Paul Toole confirmed at around 6am on August 24 both the Great Western Highway and Bells Line of Road have been shut due to the conditions.
While the train service across the mountains is experiencing delays due to "heavy snow and ice on the tracks".
Mr Toole says it's best motorists avoid travel in the Blue Mountains region until further advised.
The Great Western Highway is closed between Katoomba and Mount Victoria while Bells Line of Road is also closed between Bell and Lithgow.
