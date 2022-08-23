CAPTAIN Allyson Schumacher and her Strawberries side of Dave Craft, Adrian Hotham, Rebekah Fischer, Peter Francis, Leo Meares and Sebastian Honeyman stormed home to a brilliant win on Saturday.
Schumacher's side prevailed over the hot favourites of this year's Kelso Fruit Winter Competition - Team Pink Ladies of James Church, 'Slugger' John Bullock, Kurt Booth, Harry Dang, Kevin Tree, Kath Wilkinson and Toko Tari 10 sets to six.
This match was always going to be a very keenly contested affair with both sides looking to claim that number one spot on the ladder.
There were 14 players who took to the court but there was one standout player substitute, Peter Francis, who shone.
Francis was the only player of the 14 to win all of his four sets 6-2, 6-2, 6-1, 6-1.
This was an impressive display from Francis who displayed some very fruitful tennis.
With the match evenly poised at the half way mark arch rivals Iron lady Schumacher and Slugger Bullock locked horns over a line call midway through their first set.
The set eventually went to the Strawberries 7-5, with Slugger Bullock fuming at the result.
Strawberries most improved player Adrian Hotham looked composed in his 6-2. 7-5, 6-4 sets wins and will be a danger player to watch come finals time.
Leo Meares, Rebekha Fisher and Sebastian Honeyman all battled on gamely for the strawberries and sent out a sound warning to their rivals that they will not be intimidated by their opponents' on court tactics in their future matches.
Strawberries captain Iron Lady Allyson Schumacher had two words to describe her team's epic win: ''Mind blowing".
Losing Pink Ladies Captain Kath Wilkinson refused to comment on her teams loss.
The second match saw Team Honey of Rod Schumacher, Jason Molkentin, Bailey Honeyman, Jason Honeyman, Sarah Tree, Andrew Howarth and Jim Geyer defeat Team Bananas of Josh Dorman, Craig Wilkinson, Andy Tree, Rob Mack, Wayne Lochie, Judy Smith and Dakota Hindmarch 10 sets to six.
The star player in this match was no doubt Jason Molkentin who won all of his four sets 6-2,6-2, 7-5, 6-3.
Molkentin is back to his best form and is the player to watch out for come finals time.
Well folks until next week its Slugger signing off.
