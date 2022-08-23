Western Advocate

Tennis Talk | Strawberries side produce sweet tennis to bring down Pink Ladies

By John Bullock
Updated August 24 2022 - 3:05am, first published August 23 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

CAPTAIN Allyson Schumacher and her Strawberries side of Dave Craft, Adrian Hotham, Rebekah Fischer, Peter Francis, Leo Meares and Sebastian Honeyman stormed home to a brilliant win on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.