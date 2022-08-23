Western Advocate

Forbes Magpies president Matthew Jack speaks out on Group 10 grand final decision

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated August 23 2022 - 11:06pm, first published 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FINALS FOOTY: Backrower Charlie Lennon and the rest of his Forbes Magpies team will be playing in front of a home crowd this weekend. Photo: RENEE POWELL.

In wake of a decision by Group 10 to play its reserve grade and league tag grand finals in Bathurst, rather than in Group 11 territory, the president of the club at the centre of things has spoken out.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Journalist

I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.