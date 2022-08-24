SWIMMING with Dolphins - it might sound like a relaxing way to spend a day but in the case of Tyler Johnson it will be fast and furious.
It is because the 17-year-old Bathurst Swim Club talent will be at the same meeting as members of the Australian Dolphins swim team - the 2022 Australian Short Course Championships.
Big names of Australian swimming like Kyle Chalmers, Emma McKeon and Mollie O'Callaghan will all be in action, so that Johnson will be part of that event as well is impressive.
He will tackle the 400 metres individual medley on Thursday at Sydney Olympic Pack and on Friday Johnson will swim in the 50m backstroke.
Bathurst Swim Club head coach Emilie Miller said it is 'amazing' that Johnson has qualified to compete on an open national level.
"He's actually had a pretty big winter, he went to the New South Wales Country Championships and the senior SC state age championships a few weeks ago," she said.
"He's had quite a big build up to it, but for him to even be there for two events is phenomenal. His first ever qualification for age nationals was only earlier this year, so backing up to make an open time for short course, that's amazing.
"For him to be 17 and making those times to qualify is an incredible achievement in itself. I'm very, very proud of him at the moment."
Naturally given the quality fields for the championships, the meeting will be about gaining experience for Johnson.
He's one of 43 swimmers including Olympic bronze medallist Brendon Smith who will line up in the 400m IM.
In the backstroke Johnson is one of 54 qualifiers, the list including Australian Olympian Isaac Cooper.
"He'll be racing with some of Australia's best, the people who are top ranked in Australia, so it's not going to be about a medal prospect or anything like that, it's just about going down to compete with those sort of people and the experience and being able to see what Australia's best look like," Miller said.
"It will be about if he can PB and if he's swimming well and swimming faster than he ever has, that's all you can ask for.
"There will be Australian Dolphins representatives there for every event. It's just such an exciting time for swimming at the moment, we've just finished Com Games, we've done Duel in the Pool and we've got nationals and junior state coming up for our guys in a couple of weeks.
"I think just to be there in that atmosphere at the moment is super exciting."
Johnson swam a qualifying time of 4:39:26 for the IM - an event in which he has shown rapid improvement over the past year.
Miller is excited to see he he can lower that time on Thursday.
"For the IM, he's actually taken to that event in the last 12 months. It's quite a difficult one because it's such a long event across so many strokes, but fortunately for Tyler, he is a very strong backstroker and he backs that up with a really solid fly and breastroke," she said.
"That's what makes him such a good IM swimmer, because he is so consistent across his strokes. It's really exciting.
"To be able to qualify not only for a national event, but a 400 IM, that's a tough as nails."
Johnson's qualifying time for the 50m backstroke was a 27:46.
But no matter what unfolds in the pool at Sydney's Aquatic Centre, Miller is already proud of what the talented teenager has achieved.
"I'm really proud of him the way he's been able to step up at country and then again being able to PB at state a few weeks ago, the older you get, the faster you swim the harder it is to PB. So any little PB is always impressive," she said.
"He's been working really solidly and he's been able to reap the rewards of that now."
