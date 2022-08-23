Bathurst City gets better of their cross-city rivals in pennants

Game four, rink five: Nev Townsend and Barry McPherson came from behind to defeat Ian Shaw and John McDonagh 18-16. Ian and John led from the start and were in front 10-8 after nine ends. Nev and Barry passed them and were two in front, 14-12 at the fourteenth end. Ian and John re-took the lead in the 19th end but Nev and Barry came through with a couple of singles to win the game.