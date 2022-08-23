Bathurst City gets better of their cross-city rivals in pennants

Pennants - Division 4, Section two
Bathurst City had a successful day out playing against Majellan and winning all three rinks. With 78-47 shots and three rinks won, they gained 10 points. The tally for ends won was 37 - 26. This puts City in the lead for their section.
Game one, rink 10: Alby Homer, Garry Hotham, Anthony Morrissey and Daniel Prasad won against Tim Pickstone, Allen Clark, Jeff Adams and Andrew Moffat with the score of 24-18. City was well ahead on 15-6 after eleven but Majellan reduced the gap to five. City held onto the lead to the end.
Game two, rink 11: Ray Noonan, Denis Oxley, Paul Reece and Paul Rodenhuis defeated the team of Mick Sewell, Trevor Sharpham, Des Sanders and Peter Drew 21-15. City were well away, leading 10-2 after five ends. They maintained their lead throughout with some good shots from Skip Shorty.
Game three, rink 12: John Archer, Ray Fitzalan, Ian Schofield and Ian Shaw had another good win this week, defeating the team of Hugh Brennan, Scott Chapman, Darryl Shurmer and Richard Graham 33-14. City were unstoppable, leading 23-1 after nine ends.
Next week Bathurst plays Wang at Wallerawang.
Social Games
Wednesday 17th August
Game two, rink two: Bob Lindsay and John Fulton won their game against visitor Trevor Nickelson and his friend Robert Keady. Bob and John were up 11-5 after eight ends when Trevor and Robert scored seven including a five. That was the end of their run as Bob And John gave little away on their way to a 24-17 win.
Game two, rink three: Paul Reece and Bruce 'Skippa' Rich defeated Joe Young and Bob Foster 29-14. Paul and Bruce had a solid run, putting thirteen shots on the board after seven ends while their opposition put on two. Joe and Bob lessened the gap briefly - Paul and Bruce had a run of six ends that gained them fourteen shots.
Game three, rink four: Alby Homer and Daniel Prasad had a big win with a margin of 26. They beat Ian Cunningham and John Martin with a score of 32-6. After twelve ends, the score was 20-2. Alby and Daniel then added twelve shots to Ian and John's four.
Game four, rink five: Nev Townsend and Barry McPherson came from behind to defeat Ian Shaw and John McDonagh 18-16. Ian and John led from the start and were in front 10-8 after nine ends. Nev and Barry passed them and were two in front, 14-12 at the fourteenth end. Ian and John re-took the lead in the 19th end but Nev and Barry came through with a couple of singles to win the game.
Game five, rink six: A drawn game (13-all) resulted when Kevin Miller, Pat Duff and Phil Murray played Denis Oxley, Paul Rodenhuis and Pam Warren. Denis's team was well in front early, but Kevin's team caught up an equalised at 7-all in the ninth end. They then surged ahead to lead 13-7 by the thirteenth end but there they faltered. Denis' team came home winning the last five ends to draw the game.
Saturday 20th August
Game one, rink two: Bob Lindsay and Bruce Rich won convincingly over Alex Birkens and Marg Miller with a 25-12 result. A five in the sixth end put Bob and Bruce well in front - they were strong for the rest of the game winning thirteen of the twenty ends.
Game two, rink three: A 21-all draw resulted from the game between Denis Oxley with Joe Young playing against Garry Hotham and Anthony Morrissey. Denis and Joe had the upper hand early, leading 8-4 after six ends. Garry and Anthony won the middle section, leading 17-11 after fourteen. The final third had Denis and Joe fighting back to equal then draw ahead by a shot. This was matched by Garry and Anthony in the last end.
Game three, rink four: John Archer and Annette McPherson had a narrow win over Mick and Louise Hall with the score 22-21. John and Annette paired well with a 19-5 score after ten ends. Mick and Louise came back with a five and steadily closed the gap winning six ends but fell short by a shot.
Game four, rink five: Paul Reece and Barry McPherson had a strong win over Ray Noonan and Paul Rodenhuis with the final score 28-11. Paul and Barry were too strong, winning fifteen ends to six.
Game five, rink six: Norm Hayes, Ian Schofield and Jim Grives beat Alby Homer, Luke Dobbie and Kevin Miller, 17-11. With the score equal on 5-all after six ends, Norm's team steadily drew ahead. The game ended after sixteen ends, apparently too cold for some to continue.
Game six, rink seven: John McDonagh, Arch Ledger and James Nau had a big win over Nev Townsend, Bob Foster and Pam Warren, with the score of 27-10. A six for Nev's side had them only a shot down at 9-8 after seven ends. John's side took over, winning all but two of the remaining ends.
Bathurst Real Estate Juniors
After a couple of week's break due to weather and other commitments, the Juniors resumed on Saturday. After various drills to improve weight and delivery, Chris Stafford and Flynn Armstrong played against Paul Rodenhuis and Nolan Stafford. The result was a 3-all draw. All kids are invited to come down to the Greens on William at 10am on Saturday mornings and learn this simple, inclusive game. No matter what age or ability, bowls can be played by all.
By the Bowling Shark
With a bit of respite over the last two weeks this report contains two the last two rounds of the Pennants Season with some not so good results for the Club. This is how it rolled:
Tuesday 09 August 2022
Rink nine: Robert Raithby, Ron Hollebone and Ron McGarry struggled to gain momentum against Kevin Miller, Peter Drew and Paul Galvin who were 31-11 after 16 ends. Team Galvin continued the lead to win the match 32-16.
Rink 10: Bill Mackie, Ian Warren and Gary Cameron were in the fight early against Terry Chifley, John Toole and Alan Clark. With level scores on the 4th (3 all) and again on the 6th (4 all). From there Team Clark took control and the win 28-13.
Rink 11: John Bosson (swing bowler), Ron Hogan and Tim Pickstone levelled the match on the 7th (5 all) and again on the 9th (6 all), and once again on the 11th (7 all) against John Bosson, Russ McPherson and Glen Miller. Team Miller gained the lead and carried it for the win 24-11.
Rink 13: Bryce Peard, Jim Clark and Darryl Shurmer were level on the 7th (5 all) against Jake Shurmer, Steve Glencourse and Max Elms. Team Shurmer were lucky in the end to win a tight match 19-16.
Wednesday 10 August 2022
Rink 10: Betty Flanaghan and Ron McGarry showed how it is done against Sally Colebatch and Graham Scott. Team McGarry were up 15-5 by the 13th and carried the lead to the end winning the match 25-7.
Rink 11: Maggie Hayes and Betsy Thornberry played catchup until the levelled the match on the 10th (8th) against Gail Howard and Alan Clark. From there Team Clark nosed ahead and carried the lead to the end to win the match 17-11.
Rink 12: Merl Stephens, Robyn Adams and Peggy McIntosh were outclassed by the opposition Mel Parker, Sue Murray and Pauline Clark. Team Clark were in the box seat and ran away with the win 26-9.
Sunday 14 August 2022
Majellan -V- Gulgong - Pennants 3
Rink five: Ted Parker, Noel Witney, Micheal Nobes and Paul Galvin looked set for a comfortable win against Gulgongs J. Wood, J. Parkins, J. Haberecht and S. Crook with the lead of 16-6 by the 10th. Team Majellan went on to win 22-20.
Rink six: Ropn Hollebone, Dave Josh, John Finlay and Laci Koszta had no answer against Gulgongs B. Hawkins, P. Ryan, D. Elbourn and K. Waddell who were playing the master class to win their match 27-8.
Rink seven: Max Elms, Tony Urza, Glen Urza and Craig Bush were in the mix against M. Thompson, C. Cheadle, T. Buckley and H. Mobbs. Team Majellan were only down 3 by the 13th (10-13). Team Gulgong continued the lead and took the win 20-15. Gulgong winning 67-45.
Majellan -V- Wallerawang Pennants 4
Rink one: Andrew Moffatt, Jeff Adams, Alan Clark and Tim Pickstone had a reverse of the previous week's triumph against N. Turner, Jeff Frazer, I. McMillan and J. Taggart who were on fire from the start and opened a 24-0 lead by the 10th. Team Wallerawang were way too god and took an easy win 43-9.
Rink three: Richard Graham, Darryl Shurmer, Trevor Sharpham and Hugh Brennan were level on the 10th (8-all) against Brad Corwell, Jeff Howglen, Jason Fraser and Jason Nunan. Team Wallerawang took advantage of the extremely cold conditions to take a convincing win 23-9.
Rink five: Peter Drew, Des Sanders, Scott Chapman and Micheal Sewell had the battle of the day against Peter Machett, Curtis Brown, Craig Brown and M. McNamara. With level scores on the 11th (10-all) Team Majellan took the lead to the last end where Wallerawang scored 5 on the last the level the match 21 all. Wallerawang winning 87-39.
Tuesday 16 August 2022
Rink nine: John Toole (swing bowler), Peter Hope and Garry Cameron were 11 all on the 12th against John Toole, Robert Raithby and Noel Witney. Team Witney again drew level on the 16th (14-all). It came down to the last 5 ends for Team Cameron to win the match 22-15.
Rink 10: Bill Mackey, Keith Pender and Graham Scott were in the match from start to finish against Terry Clark, Ron Hogan and Jim Clark. Team Clark were not going to be unmatched for the game to win in the end 21-16.
Rink 11: Bryce Peard, Peter Phegan and Alan Clark were in one of the tightest matches for a long while against Terry Chifley, Rus McPherson and Peter Drew. With level scores on too many occasions it came down to the wire with Team Clark winning 17-16.
Rink 12: John Bosson and Max Elms battled it out against Dick Graham and Darryl Shurmer. They levelled the score on the 11th (10 all). It took the rest of the match to find who was better on the day with Team Elms winning 21-19.
Wednesday 17 August 2022
Country and Western Gala Day
Rink two: Majellan versed Lithgow in a one sided affair with the team from Majellan dominating the scoreboard to take a convincing win 22-9.
Rink three: Orange City and Lawson had a similar match with Lawson dominating the opportunities to win the match 27-5.
Rink four: Wallerawang took on Milthorpe in a closer match with Wallerawang taking the lead until the 15th where Milthorpe came back to take the win 17-16.
Rink five: Majellan had a battle against Bathurst City with a tight match and level scores on two ends. It went down to the wire with Bathurst City winning 15-14.
Rink six: With Two Majellan Teams on the rink Sally Colebatch and Graham Scott took on Dawn Howarth and Robyn Adams. Team Adams were 19-7 on the 13th and went on to win 19-13.
Rink 10: Oberon two were outclassed by Majellan after both teams were on 5 all after 6 ends. Team Majellan doubled the score in the end to win 16-8.
Rink 11: Majellan outclassed the opposition of the Oberon one team, who were in trouble after 7 ends only having 1 point on the board. Team Majellan winning in the end 22-8.
Saturday 20 August 2022
Rink two: Ted Parker, Trevor Sharpham and Mick Nobes were outclassed by the experienced team of Kerry Connors, Peter Naylor and Tim Pickstone. Team Pickstone from the start were in the box seat to win the match 23-16.
Rink three: Des Sanders and Mick Sewell had a battle against Jeff Adams and David Josh. With level scores on the 7th (5 all), Team Sewell went out to take the lead and the win 21-18.
Rink four: Colin Pickstone and Noel Witney had what it takes to win against Greg Quartly-Scott and Alan Clark. Team Witney went out to a 10 point lead by the 18th (24-14) and went on to win 26-19.
Rink five: John Bosson and Peter Phegan had a task on their hands against John Toole and Ron Hogan. Team Phegan had to fight for the lead and went on to win the match 21-15.
Sunday 21 August 2022
Majellan -V- Orange Country Club Pennants 3
Rink one: Ted Parker, Noel Witney, Michael Nobes and Paul Galvin were behind in the beginning of the match against R. Turnbull, R. Dunn, I. Webb and G. Carthew from Orange. Team Majellan levelled the score on the 8th (5 all) and from there fought hard to gain the lead and took the win 27-11.
Rink two: Dave Josh, Tony Urza, Glen Urza and Craig Bush were sitting pretty against Orange's T. Baker, M. McMillan, J. Dunn and R. Stinson. Team Majellan were out to a 13-6 lead by the 13th, and went on to win the match 23-11.
Rink three: Ron Hollebone, Max Elms, John Finlay and Laci Koszta were also in the winning feeling against Orange's P. Griffith, A. Gregory, G. Farrell and L. Taylor. Team Majellan were out to a 14-7 lead by the 13th and went on to win the match 21-17. Majellan Winning 71-39.
Majellan -V- Bathurst City
Rink nine: Andrew Moffatt, Jeff Adams, Alan Clark and Tim Pickstone were level on the 7th (6 all) against Bathurst City's Daniel Prasco, Anthony Morrisey, Garry Hotman and Albert Homer. Team Majellan did their best but fell short in the end 24-18.
Rink 10: Peter Drew, Des Sanders, Trevor Sharpham and Mick Sewell were 11 all on the 8th against Paul Rodenhuis, Paul Reece, Denis Oxley and Ray Noonan. Team Bathurst City went on to win the match 21-15.
Rink 11: Richard Graham, Darryl Shurmer, Scott Chapman and Hugh Brennan were outclassed by the superior opposition from Bathurst City, Ian Shaw, Ian Schofield, Ray Fitzalan and John Archer. Majellan were stuck on 1 point for the first 9 ends and never gain momentum for Bathurst City to win the match 33-14.
Bathurst City won 78-47
What a couple of weeks, so until next time we meet, be kind to each other, see you on the green and Stay Frosty.
