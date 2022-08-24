HE enjoyed a brilliant campaign with his Combined High Schools side and now Bathurst High School's Jeorge Collins is looking to bring that form to the national level.
The Bathurst talent jets off to Perth to start his Pizzey Cup campaign on Saturday alongside seven of New South Wales' other top school-age tennis players, who are keen to deliver their state victory in the annual teams tournament.
Collins, 16, said that while his match time his been down this year his level of practice has remained consistent.
"This is my first time making the Pizzey Cup team. I might have had a chance to get there last year but it was called off," he said.
"Surprisingly I've actually been playing the least amount of tennis in my life lately but I've still been playing consistently. I'm still practicing five to seven days a week.
"I've been keeping my level of tennis up and working in the gym, so I think I'm improving pretty well.
"I used to play junior tournaments nearly every weekend but since COVID that's kind of stopped. Lately I've been playing in Adult Money Tournaments (AMT), and while I could be playing ITFs you have to go pretty far for them."
Those tournament performances have Collins sitting inside the top five for his age group in the state.
The year 11 star also had to produce results under pressure in order to land a spot with the NSW side.
"I had to go through one qualification in Parramatta, to make the CHS team, and from there I represented that team against the Catholic and independent schools in Bathurst," he said.
"From that tryout we played off to get into the top eight spots for the New South Wales team that would play in the Pizzey Cup."
Collins performed well on his home courts, making it through his pool games with an undefeated record.
He dropped the first of his finals matches but was victorious in his next two matchups to secure his place in the NSW side.
Collins said it'll be great to go up against players he hasn't had the chance to get a look at for several years.
"I haven't played in a national tournament since 2019 up at the Gold Coast," he said.
"These sorts of events are always good fun and played in a great team spirit. It'll be great to play in another one of these.
"I haven't seen much of the other state's players since 2019, before COVID, so it'll be good to see how much they've improved.
"I expect WA to be strong. They've got a higher rated team that us. Victoria and Queensland will probably be strong too but I think we're going to have a good crack at winning it."
Beyond the Pizzey Cup, Collins will be looking to weigh up what direction he'll take his game.
He is currently weighing up whether to look into the US College system or jump straight into professional tournaments, though he's received one offer from a management team to pursue the former path.
"They've managed quite a few players who I know that have gone over to the US, so that's there as on option," Collins said.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
