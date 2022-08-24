THEY toiled as 12s but having fired as 14s a group of Bathurst Giants young guns are one win away from being crowned AFL Central West champions.
This Sunday the Bathurst Giants under 14s will do battle with the Orange Tigers in the 2022 grand final at George Park 2.
The Giants have posted nine wins this season to get there, but as co-coach Simon Kay explains, the journey to the grand final dates back further than that.
"Absolutely they are excited, we've been working on this for years. I've been coaching now for three years, my son has been playing for four years," he said.
"They've missed out on finals the last two years. They split the team the first year, then the second year we had very limited numbers and they were small for under 12s.
"Last year we were really set to take out the grand final as under 12s then COVID shut things down.
"So they've really missed out those last couple of years, so this is a really good opportunity to be in a grand final. No matter the result, we're just happy to be at this point."
This season the Bathurst Giants have been guided by Kay and Matt Wolfe, a combination which has helped to get the best out of the young talents.
"It has been a great experience, Matt and I get along really well. He's super organised, I bring the skills training and experience there, while Matt knows the rules and regs and sets all the team out," Kay said.
"It's a great relationship and I really enjoy it."
Kay also enjoys the rivalry with the Orange Tigers, a club he represented for nine years. What a rivalry it has been too.
Though the Tigers finished the regular season as minor premiers, the Giants hold the edge three wins to one in their head-to-head record this season.
Their head-to-heads have been epic too - in round two the Tigers edged out the Giants by just one point in a 5-8-38 to 5-7-37 win.
In round four there was less than a kick in it, the Giants winning 6-7-43 to 5-8-38, and the round eight clash was another thriller with the Bathurst outfit getting home 5-5-35 to 5-4-34.
The most recent clash between the Giants and Tigers was the most one-sided, the Bathurst youngsters in posting a 9-7-61 to 0-6-6 win over the Orange side.
Orange still took the direct path to the grand final as minor premiers, while the Giants overcome Dubbo by 58 points in last Sunday's semi-final to join them in the decider.
Kay knows the grand final will be another level and that the Giants most go hard from the opening bounce to the final siren.
"It was really interesting to be playing against them all year," he said.
"To win we have to throw a lot of heart into every play, be really aggressive at the ball and first to it, I think that's key for us.
"But it's also key for them, they know that. They have got a very similar approach to us, being real hard at it and having the ticker to run all day."
On field the Giants will be led by captain Jack Mackie and vice-captain Abby Weiss. The duo have shone all season and shape as keys to success against the Tigers.
"Jack and Abby, they've really risen to the occasion and have been providing a lot of support and leadership on and off the field," Kay said.
"Jack is generally in the full forward role, if we're going really well he'll come back into the back line, but he's in the full forward position providing some leadership up there.
"Abby will rotate through the half back line, through the half forward line and potentially on the ball as well. She's a great tackler, one of the best tacklers on the team."
Opening bounce in the under 14s grand final at George Park 2 will be at 11am.
