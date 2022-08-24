Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Subscriber

Bathurst Giants to face Orange Tigers in under 14s AFL Central West grand finals

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated August 25 2022 - 3:41am, first published August 24 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FANTASTIC 14s: The Bathurst Giants under 14s will face Orange Tigers in Sunday's AFL Central West grand final. Photo: CONTRIBUTED

THEY toiled as 12s but having fired as 14s a group of Bathurst Giants young guns are one win away from being crowned AFL Central West champions.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.