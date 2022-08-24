ONE of Bathurst's two most direct routes to Sydney has reopened but the other remains closed after freezing weather overnight.
The Transport Management Centre said, in an update at 10.20am on Wednesday, August 24, that the Great Western Highway had reopened in both directions in the Blue Mountains.
Advertisement
The highway had been closed between Katoomba and Mount Victoria due to ice on the road.
The update said, however, that Bells Line of Road remained closed between Bell and Lithgow.
READ ALSO:
The Transport Management Centre asked motorists to "continue to allow extra time, exercise caution and drive to the conditions".
The centre said trains were "continuing to run late on the Blue Mountains Line due to heavy snow and ice on the tracks".
Bathurst is set to struggle to a top of 10 degrees today, but relief is on the way: tops of 16 degrees and over are forecast from Friday on.
For the latest traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
For the latest transport information, visit www.transportnsw.info
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.